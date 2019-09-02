Zacks: Analysts Expect Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.60. Alliance Resource Partners reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alliance Resource Partners.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.21). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,620. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 88.52%.

In related news, Director Wilson M. Torrence purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $205,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 4,371,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,094,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,538,000 after acquiring an additional 490,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 410,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 281,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 389,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.