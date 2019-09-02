Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 42.79%.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

ACBI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 61,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $376.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

In related news, Director R Charles Shufeldt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 132,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 149,775 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 41,676 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 348,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 251,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

