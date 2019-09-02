Zacks: Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $145,127.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,817,000 after buying an additional 399,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,900,000 after buying an additional 366,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,666,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after buying an additional 422,548 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,913,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after buying an additional 184,696 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 36.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,027,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,449,000 after buying an additional 1,080,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. 779,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. KBR has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

