Zacks: Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.14 Million

Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will report sales of $443.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.91 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $487.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.11.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.29. 305,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In other news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $379,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 602.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.