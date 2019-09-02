Zacks: Analysts Expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 69.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 100.0% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,572,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,691 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 1,006.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 678,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 616,767 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $35,738,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,851,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,624,000 after purchasing an additional 378,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 115.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 487,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,453,000 after purchasing an additional 260,958 shares during the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.68. 522,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,305. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

