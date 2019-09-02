Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages predict that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Alteryx also posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

AYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Alteryx from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Alteryx to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alteryx from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.45. The company had a trading volume of 920,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -712.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $144.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average is $97.75.

In other Alteryx news, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,434 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $190,277.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $828,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,840 shares of company stock worth $20,577,573. Company insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 83.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

