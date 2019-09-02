Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Bandwidth reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

In other news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total value of $4,824,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Henry R. Kaestner sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $1,425,733.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 402,079 shares of company stock worth $30,479,721. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 54.8% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 54,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

BAND traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.19. 92,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. Bandwidth has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $90.63.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

