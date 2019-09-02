Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

BNPQY stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

