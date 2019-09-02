Zacks Investment Research Lowers Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

In other news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Erickson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $91,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,628 shares in the company, valued at $380,474.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,178 shares of company stock worth $1,436,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 114,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 73,150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 177,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 72,875 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

