Zap (ZAP) Reaches One Day Volume of $16,883.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a market cap of $526,112.00 and $16,883.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 28.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.52 or 0.04662429 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000199 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.