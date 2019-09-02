ZMINE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67,544.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. ZMINE has a total market cap of $601,552.00 and approximately $67,544.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 59.2% against the US dollar. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00315355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00052622 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 86.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006977 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001201 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 238,621,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,576,739 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

