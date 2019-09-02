ZrCoin Price Reaches $1.27 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. ZrCoin has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $56,665.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00013102 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00220881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.01346743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017928 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021043 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,562,147 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.