$0.18 EPS Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.12. Cogent Communications also reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $134.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

CCOI traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,643. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.65%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $234,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,050 shares of company stock worth $1,073,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.