$0.96 EPS Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.18. 2,128,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $49.22 and a 12 month high of $61.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $3,053,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 396,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,094,438.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $96,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,989 shares of company stock worth $6,351,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.