0x Price Tops $0.17 (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. 0x has a market cap of $101.32 million and $8.64 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Iquant, Huobi and ABCC. During the last week, 0x has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00211600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.01267868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00088033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017401 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020514 BTC.

About 0x

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,475,853 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, GOPAX, Poloniex, Hotbit, Liqui, Bilaxy, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bithumb, Upbit, OKEx, Binance, Livecoin, Coinone, Tokenomy, AirSwap, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Radar Relay, BitMart, CoinTiger, Zebpay, DigiFinex, DDEX, Independent Reserve, Fatbtc, Iquant, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, Bitbns, BitBay, OTCBTC, WazirX, Huobi, ABCC, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, C2CX, Crex24, FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

