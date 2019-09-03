$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to post $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $17.00 price target on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $84,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 59,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $113,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DBD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,744. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $860.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 2.80.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

