$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 426,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,033.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 98,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 49,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.