$105.68 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce $105.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $138.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $416.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.90 million to $421.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $491.60 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $498.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

SIMO traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $31.95. 158,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,535. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,624.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

