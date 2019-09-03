1pm plc (LON:OPM) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.56 Per Share

1pm plc (LON:OPM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from 1PM’s previous dividend of $0.28. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON OPM remained flat at $GBX 26.25 ($0.34) during trading on Tuesday. 38,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,189. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.80. 1PM has a 52 week low of GBX 21.13 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.74.

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers lease financial products and services, such as vehicle finance brokering, secured loans, asset finance, invoice finance, unsecured loans, hire purchase, bridging and buy-to-let mortgages, and asset finance, as well as factoring services.

