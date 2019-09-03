1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A (BMV:FPA) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A (BMV:FPA) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $26.69, 0 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A (BMV:FPA) by 429.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/ASIA PAC EX JAPAN A were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

