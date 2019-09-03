2,347 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Verint Systems comprises 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 17,200.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 179.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $106,615.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,210 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $170,868.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,451.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,959 shares of company stock worth $2,014,527. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

