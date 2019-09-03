$235.83 Million in Sales Expected for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce $235.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. Bancorpsouth Bank reported sales of $213.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year sales of $927.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $920.30 million to $935.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $991.43 million, with estimates ranging from $986.70 million to $996.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on BXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

BXS traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. 6,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

