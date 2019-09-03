333,953 Shares in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Acquired by TT International

TT International bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 333,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,000. TT International owned 0.09% of Cypress Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 247,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,527,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $68,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,579.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $649,080. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CY stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. 151,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.