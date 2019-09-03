4,410 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,353,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.24. 20,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,098. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.87.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

