5,435 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,096,000 after acquiring an additional 546,307 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,292.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $112.85. 73,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $103.65 and a twelve month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

