6,115 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,290. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $190,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.