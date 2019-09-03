$62.81 Million in Sales Expected for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) will post sales of $62.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.98 million. Monotype Imaging posted sales of $57.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full year sales of $251.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.95 million to $252.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $258.18 million, with estimates ranging from $254.47 million to $261.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monotype Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of TYPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 848,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,631. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. Monotype Imaging has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $793.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after buying an additional 80,783 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,937,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after buying an additional 334,634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,346,000 after buying an additional 55,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

