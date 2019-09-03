$695.64 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to report sales of $695.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $710.28 million and the lowest is $674.10 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $933.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

NYSE:KAR traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,248. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,730,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,759 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,713,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,153,000 after purchasing an additional 243,015 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,664,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,914 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $126,648,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,978,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,458,000 after acquiring an additional 290,995 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Read More: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.