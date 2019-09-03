700 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,080,000 after purchasing an additional 925,630 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,952 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,388,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Highland Associates Inc. now owns 1,859,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.26. 208,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,639. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $235.46 and a 52 week high of $303.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

