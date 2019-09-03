$709.01 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce $709.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $706.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $710.30 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $755.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $633.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.68 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 23,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $234,309.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tai Keung Chung sold 29,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $315,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,518 shares in the company, valued at $513,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,939 shares of company stock worth $570,007. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 53.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,469 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 207,373 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 200,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 182,950 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $10.36. 41,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,123. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

