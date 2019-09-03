$806.78 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report sales of $806.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $801.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $813.36 million. Trimble posted sales of $795.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Trimble news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Fansler sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $372,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,954 shares in the company, valued at $370,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,300 shares of company stock valued at $859,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,497,000 after purchasing an additional 171,485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,480,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,199,000 after buying an additional 132,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

