$830,000.00 in Sales Expected for Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to announce sales of $830,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 million and the lowest is $600,000.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $620,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $3.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.60 million, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 568.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Leonard Sank bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $69,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,722.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,817 shares of company stock worth $91,009. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 53,043 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 40,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORMP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,433. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

