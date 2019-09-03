$876.26 Million in Sales Expected for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will report $876.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $885.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $864.30 million. Twitter posted sales of $758.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cfra raised Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.20. 580,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,991,814. Twitter has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $52,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,601,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,233,411. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 475.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 39.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 834,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,135,000 after buying an additional 237,599 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 139.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $21,806,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 13.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

