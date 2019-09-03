963 Shares in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Purchased by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Western Digital by 9,483.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Western Digital by 159.2% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 66.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.92. 140,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,372. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

