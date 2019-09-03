$970,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will report $970,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $930,000.00. Aptinyx reported sales of $940,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year sales of $3.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 million to $3.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.93 million, with estimates ranging from $1.85 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,504.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%.

APTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $49,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $54,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth $87,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 78,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.04.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

