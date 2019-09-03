Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given a $15.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

ANF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush set a $16.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.77.

NYSE:ANF traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,967,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $960.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $841.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $27,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $565,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,437 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $508,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

