Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 543.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.31. The company had a trading volume of 31,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,212. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.08 and a 200 day moving average of $180.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

In other news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,918.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $14,393,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

