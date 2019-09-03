Adairs (ASX:ADH) Shares Down 1.7%

Adairs Ltd (ASX:ADH)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.72 ($1.22) and last traded at A$1.72 ($1.22), approximately 415,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.75 ($1.24).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.59 million and a PE ratio of 9.58.

In other news, insider Trent Peterson purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.41 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$211,200.00 ($149,787.23).

About Adairs (ASX:ADH)

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of homewares and home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand. The company's product range includes categories, such as quilt covers and coverlets, sheets, cotton flannelettes, pillowcases, quilts, pillows, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, blankets, nursery products, valances and bedwraps, bedspreads, mattress toppers, bath mats, bath robes and slippers, kids beach products and towels, cushions, throws, gifts and toys, wall arts, rugs, laundry and home care products, chairs, bedheads, storage and shelves, ottomans and bench seats, and tables, as well as pots and plants, gifts, baskets, throws, home décor and fragrance products, mirrors, lighting products, and tableware and pets products.

