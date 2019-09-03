Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Advantest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Advantest stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Advantest has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $41.28.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

