Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.91

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and traded as low as $0.74. Aemetis shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aemetis stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Aemetis worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

