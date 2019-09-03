AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $1.81. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 1,101 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital downgraded AKITA Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.90. The company has a market cap of $67.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

