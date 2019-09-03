Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.59

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.59 and traded as high as $19.30. Alaris Royalty shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 69,622 shares traded.

AD has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. CIBC raised Alaris Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.92.

The firm has a market cap of $705.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Amanda Mai Frazer sold 4,172 shares of Alaris Royalty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total transaction of C$88,279.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$170,084.08. Also, Director John Frederick Ripley acquired 50,000 shares of Alaris Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.83 per share, with a total value of C$991,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,239,675. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,872 shares of company stock valued at $200,596.

About Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

