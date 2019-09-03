Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.73. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 172,794 shares traded.

AXU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period.

About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.