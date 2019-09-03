Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given a $168.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $168.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALXN. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.12.

Shares of ALXN stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.76. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 355.9% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

