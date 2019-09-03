Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given a $180.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) has been assigned a $180.00 price objective by Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.12.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,250. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,616,000 after buying an additional 187,834 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

