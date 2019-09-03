Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Set at $150.00 by Citigroup

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) has been given a $150.00 price objective by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.60% from the company’s previous close.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,046,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,250. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total value of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,893,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,681,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,616,000 after acquiring an additional 187,834 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

