Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Set at $150.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $150.00 price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.12.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $5.58 on Friday, reaching $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,804,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,250. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.76. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,939,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,649,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,703,000 after purchasing an additional 211,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,225,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,230,000 after purchasing an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,241,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,384,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,810,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,400,000 after acquiring an additional 665,574 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

