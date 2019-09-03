Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) Trading Up 3.2%

Alio Gold Inc (TSE:ALO) was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.96, approximately 86,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 98,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

ALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alio Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Alio Gold from C$0.85 to C$1.15 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Alio Gold alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alio Gold Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alio Gold (TSE:ALO)

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.