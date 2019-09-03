Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Rathbone Brothers plc’s 8th Largest Position

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

GOOGL traded down $16.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,173.79. The company had a trading volume of 354,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,794. The stock has a market cap of $825.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,180.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,162.80. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

