Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $275,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 59,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,455,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 206.8% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.2% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $20.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,170.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,794. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,180.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,162.80. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The company has a market capitalization of $825.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.